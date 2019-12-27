Home States Telangana

KCR stand on CAA may alter political equations in Telangana

It is not yet known whether the TRS will participate in the rally being organised by the AIMIM, which happens to be its ally.

Published: 27th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Which way will the cookie crumble? After voting against CAA in Parliament, the TRS has not yet taken any belligerent stand against the new citizenship Act but now the time seems to have arrived.

Though AIMIM on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao assured that Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy will attend the AIMIM’s rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Nizamabad on Friday, the TRS is yet announce its road map.

It is not yet known whether the TRS will participate in the rally being organised by the AIMIM, which happens to be its ally.

Analysts feel that it is more than likely that Chandrasekhar Rao would ensure the TRS’ participation in the rally since this is an opportunity for him and his party to make an appearance at the national level and to indicate that he is emerging as the saviour of secularism.

Immediately after AIMIM chief called on the chief minister and sought the latter’s support for the AIMIM rally, the official handle of Telangana CMO tweeted: “President and Hyderabad MP Sri Asaduddin Owaisi along with Muslim Forum leaders met CM Sri K  Chandrasekhar Rao today at Pragathi Bhavan (sic).”
Mixed feelings

There has been a surge in response for Telangana CMO’s tweet. Some wanted KCR to keep AIMIM away and some others wished that the TRS to support AIMIM. It remains to be seen what decision the TRS will take in the backdrop of mixed vox populi. Any decision will change the political equations in the State.

The TRS, while maintaining friendly relations with the AIMIM, has not been opposing the BJP at the national level except when the CAA came up for voting in Parliament. The same TRS supported some of the government Bills in the recent session.

The TRS was in the forefront in the past in supporting key decisions of the Narendra Modi government like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).  

However, the netizens have mixed feelings about the TRS supporting AIMIM on CAA. One Santosh Chandra in reply to Telangana CMO’s tweet stated: “Telangana people are well educated and they know CAA NRC and NPR for India’s development. We need to raise above religion and support these Acts”.
Mir Amjad Ali Khan, another netizen, lacing his words in sarcasm, asked: “You didn’t mention the purpose of the meeting. Is that regarding development of Old City of Hyderabad? For improving the basic infrastructure?”

Cong will never share a platform with trs or bjp, says Uttam
Hyderabad: Ruling out the Congress ever sharing a platform with the TRS or the BJP on any issue, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the his party will organise a rally, protesting against the CAA and NRC combo from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar’s statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday. Describing the TRS as an ‘opportunist’ party, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained a mute spectator when protests had erupted against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp