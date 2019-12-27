KCR stand on CAA may alter political equations in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Which way will the cookie crumble? After voting against CAA in Parliament, the TRS has not yet taken any belligerent stand against the new citizenship Act but now the time seems to have arrived.

Though AIMIM on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao assured that Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy will attend the AIMIM’s rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Nizamabad on Friday, the TRS is yet announce its road map.

It is not yet known whether the TRS will participate in the rally being organised by the AIMIM, which happens to be its ally.

Analysts feel that it is more than likely that Chandrasekhar Rao would ensure the TRS’ participation in the rally since this is an opportunity for him and his party to make an appearance at the national level and to indicate that he is emerging as the saviour of secularism.

Immediately after AIMIM chief called on the chief minister and sought the latter’s support for the AIMIM rally, the official handle of Telangana CMO tweeted: “President and Hyderabad MP Sri Asaduddin Owaisi along with Muslim Forum leaders met CM Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao today at Pragathi Bhavan (sic).”

Mixed feelings

There has been a surge in response for Telangana CMO’s tweet. Some wanted KCR to keep AIMIM away and some others wished that the TRS to support AIMIM. It remains to be seen what decision the TRS will take in the backdrop of mixed vox populi. Any decision will change the political equations in the State.

The TRS, while maintaining friendly relations with the AIMIM, has not been opposing the BJP at the national level except when the CAA came up for voting in Parliament. The same TRS supported some of the government Bills in the recent session.

The TRS was in the forefront in the past in supporting key decisions of the Narendra Modi government like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

However, the netizens have mixed feelings about the TRS supporting AIMIM on CAA. One Santosh Chandra in reply to Telangana CMO’s tweet stated: “Telangana people are well educated and they know CAA NRC and NPR for India’s development. We need to raise above religion and support these Acts”.

Mir Amjad Ali Khan, another netizen, lacing his words in sarcasm, asked: “You didn’t mention the purpose of the meeting. Is that regarding development of Old City of Hyderabad? For improving the basic infrastructure?”

Cong will never share a platform with trs or bjp, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Ruling out the Congress ever sharing a platform with the TRS or the BJP on any issue, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the his party will organise a rally, protesting against the CAA and NRC combo from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar’s statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday. Describing the TRS as an ‘opportunist’ party, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained a mute spectator when protests had erupted against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) across the country.