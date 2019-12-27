Tribal student from Telangana selected for ISCA Travel Award

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A Class IX student from the Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Kambalapally in Mahabubabad district has been selected for the ‘Infosys Foundation - ISCA Travel Award.’ D Anjali will attend the 107th Indian Science Congress to be held at Bangalore from January 3 to 7, 2020.She is the first tribal girl student to be selected for the prestigious award from Telangana state. She submitted a paper on development in science over the last two years. According to Anjali, the school physics teacher Dr V Gurunadha Rao had encouraged and helped her to learn science.