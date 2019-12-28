BJP used tyranny of majority to get CAA passed, says Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the BJP of resorting to ‘tyranny of majority’ in the Parliament, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has that the bill pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was presented in the Parliament without any scrutiny by a Parliamentary committee.

Accusing the BJP of undermining the Parliamentary system, Yechury pointed out that the previous governments would send such important bills to a select committee before being presented in the Parliament but now, even the distribution of draft bill happened after the minister concerned presented it.

Yechury was speaking at an event titled ‘Save India - Save Constitution’ organised at Osmania University here on Friday.

Calling the CAA discriminatory, arbitrary and violative of the idea of India, Yechury alleged that the only motive of the BJP in bringing the CAA is to sharpen the communal divide in the country, as there are laws in place to deal with illegal immigrants and borders with Bangladesh can be more effectively monitored. He accused the BJP of not paying attention to important issues concerning economy, higher education or health.

Criticising the pan-India implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Yechury said that if it is implemented many people not having documents will be left out. He also said that the National Population Register (NPR) which was implemented during the Congress regime was much different than how it has been envisaged now, with more questions and as a first step towards the implementation of pan-India NRC.

Pointing out that the Kerala government has already declared that it will not allow NPR in the State, Yechury wanted to know when will Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who voted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, will come out against the NPR. Later speaking at a protest meeting near Charminar, Yechury urged the protesters to be wary of provocations from their counterparts.

“There will be a lot of provocation for violence. They will try very hard to give this movement a communal spin. But we have be careful and keep away from that. If we cannot do that, we cannot save this country,” he said.