TRS permits RSS, not Congress for rally: TPCC chief  Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) proposed ‘Save Nation, Save Constitution’ protest rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Tank Bund on Saturday may be confined to the party’s headquarters.In a statement issued on Friday, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that after the celebrations of Congress’ 135th Foundation Day at Gandhi Bhavan, the proposed rally to BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund would be converted into a day-long satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan, if the police do not grant permission for the procession.

He urged all party leaders and workers to attend the protest.

Earlier in the day, he said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had permitted the Rashriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) to conduct a parade in the city but denied the Congress party to conduct a rally.

He said the police had halted the traffic from LB Nagar to Saroornagar to facilitate the smooth passage of RSS’s parade. However, it was denying permission to the Congress by citing traffic and other problems, he said.Uttam said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement about calling 130 crore Indians as Hindus is provocative and an unconstitutional act. He said the RSS workers had created an atmosphere of fear by marching around the city with sticks in their hands.

Uttam said that the Congress is willing to conduct its programme anywhere in the city to avoid inconveniencing the general public and yet the police refused permission.Uttam alleged that in Telangana State, police officers do not function as per rules, but according to the diktats of the Chief Minister.The TPCC chief asked CM K Chandrasekar Rao to issue a clarification on the issue.

Police issue warning on fake news

Following fake news being shared on social media claiming that the police has given permission to stage protests in connection with CAA-NRC, the Hyderabad police has warned of stern action. In a statement released on Friday, the Hyderabad police said that no permission has been given for any rally, march or procession for December 28. “Don’t get carried away by any fake news, rumours or propaganda. If anyone circulates such fake messages, they will face police action as per law,” officials warned.