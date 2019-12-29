Protestors to use masks, paint faces to avoid police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To avoid detection by police who were using various techniques like facial recognition system (FRS) during demonstrations, the protesters are now planning to wear masks or paint their faces.

The idea is doing the rounds on social media after it came to the fore that police across the country have been using the technology to profile protesters during anti-CAA, NRC demonstrations. City police were seen video recording a demonstration at Osmania University. This amounts to illegal surveillance, say experts.

Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher said, “One can use a mask or paint their face. There are different ways to confuse a facial recognition system with assymetrical face structures by painting their face to resemble an animal or by wearing masks. However it will be difficult if the AI is equipped to track a citizen’s walking style,” he said. The idea comes from Hong Kong where the protesters have been doing the same.

