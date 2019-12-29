TMC harassing us in West Bengal, alleges AIMIM

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM’s presence in West Bengal has rattled the TMC government to such an extent that its police has now arrested 15 party workers to prevent them from campaigning in the State, party cadre has alleged. Speaking to Express here on Friday, AIMIM workers from West Bengal said that the police have picked up a few party activists for ‘no reason’.

“One of our party workers, Sk Salim in Malda district, was recently picked up by police from his home. He was slapped with cases under Sec 302 and 143 of IPC among others,’’ said a party worker. Sec 302 deals with murder or attempt to murder and Sec 143 is punishment for unlawful assembly. The worker, who requested anonymity fearing reprehension from authorities, said Salim’s bail application was also rejected. He also recounted the plight of another AIMIM worker Zameer Hussain who was also slapped with an IT case, he said.

The AIMIM worker also narrated the case of Motiur Rahman, who was arrested by West Bengal police for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media against CM Mamata Banerjee on December 5. He was denied bail and has been lodged in jail since then. The MIM partymen from West Bengal said this started from the time the NRC/CAA issue cropped up and like TMC, they too wanted to campaign against the legislations.

“We haven’t staged any anti-CAA protest because we are not getting permission from the police. But still our workers are being rounded up,” he added. It may be noted that AIMIM is planning to contest the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, a prospect which TMC is looking as a threat because its entry could queer the pitch for the TMC by cutting into its Muslim vote bank.

Mamata Banerjee while addressing a meeting, without taking any names, referred AIMIM as a minority extremist party. “I am watching that there are some extremists among the minorities. They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them.” She further said “There are some from Hyderabad with bundles of money. They hold meetings and promise that they will fight for you. They are BJP’s biggest dalals (agents).”

