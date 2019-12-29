Tribal welfare college students found pregnant in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The news of three girl students of Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College in Asifabad district found to be pregnant has sent shock waves among people in the region.

Moreover, the information was kept secret by the college management even from family of the girls for more than a month. One of the girls, hailing from Mandamarri, was found to be three months pregnant. As per sources, foetus was aborted in one of the girls.

The issue came to light after Adivasi leaders submitted a memorandum to Krishna Aditya, project officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency at Utnoor, seeking a probe into the incident on Friday. According to Adde Hanumanthu Rao, general secretary, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakthi, the three-degree first-year students were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad by college officials after they complained that they were not getting their periods.

The doctors at the hospital after conducting tests found that the girls were pregnant and asked them to come for a check-up after a week. However, the girls were instead taken to a private hospital by the college officials. The doctors here confirmed the pregnancy of the Mandamarri girl, but in case of the other two girls they said they were not pregnant but were having some health problems.

Later, the college management informed parents of Mandamarri student about her pregnancy and she was shifted to a private hospital in Khagaznagar. Asifabad DSP A Satyanarayana and RDO Siddam Dattu visited the college on Saturday and inquired into the matter with other students and teachers. Meanwhile, a number of students of the college staged a sit-in at the college demanding a thorough probe.