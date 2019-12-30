CAA is not anti-Muslim, says BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP cadre took out a rally in support of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Uppal on Sunday. Several women participated also in the procession.

Speaking on the occasion, former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar said that TRS and Congress were giving “communal colour” to the matter. He said, “Not even a single line in the CAA was against the Indian Muslims, and NRC will help the government weed out illegal immigrants and those who are overstaying in the country. Several people are indulging anti-national activities staying without valid documents.”