PM Modi to blame for Muslim world debating India’s actions in Kashmir, says Asaduddin Owaisi

He also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who supported the CAA in Parliament.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the Narendra Modi government over the reported decision by Saudi Arabia to call a summit on Jammu and Kashmir as part of the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). News is that Saudi Arabia will invite foreign ministers of Islamic nations for a special meeting on Kashmir.

Owaisi tweeted, “Modi has internationalised the Indian Muslim issue, but seems to have miscalculated his economic friendship with MbZ/S (sic). Now the Muslim world is debating India’s actions on Kashmir and CAA-NPR-NRC, and this includes an already angry Iran.”

He also took a dig at Union Minister Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who recently in an interview said that ‘some’ data collected for NPR ‘may or may not be used for NRC’. Owaisi in another tweet said, “Is the Law Minister so misinformed about the legal process itself? NPR isn’t required for development schemes. @rsprasad please tell us, do you know what you are talking about?” Meanwhile, Owaisi addressed an anti-CAA/NRC rally in Bihar’s Kishanganj where he accused PM Narendra Modi of misleading citizens over CAA, NPR and NRC. Owaisi who was speaking at the Samvidhaan Bachao rally, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading people. He wants to divide the country once again by bringing in measures like CAA, NRC and NPR.” Owaisi’s speech bore similarities to the one he gave  in Nizamabad and here too he drew parallels between NRC and NPR and said that there was no difference between the two.

The Hyderabad MP said, “If we remain silent today, the generations to come will have to answer.” Owaisi reminded the crowd that Muslims chose to remain in the country, yet the PM was asking for proof of citizenship from the community.

He also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who supported the CAA in Parliament. Interestingly, party vice-president of JD(U) Prashant Kishor has come out in public against the CAA.

Meanwhile, Owaisi said, “If there is any morality left in Nitish Kumar, he must tell the Centre in clear terms that Bihar will not implement these measures. However, I know that he will not be able to do so. He remained silent when the Bill was being passed in Parliament. What will he say now?”

