Home States Telangana

Tax officials eavesdrop on calls of bigwigs to increase GST collections

Since GST was introduced in the country, there is not much collections of tax from eligible persons and there is tremendous pressure on the tax department officials to reach their targets.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taxman is out there, reportedly tapping your phones to assess how much tax you have evaded. If you are a businessman or a celebrity, the risk is even higher. The Goods and Service Tax  (GST) sleuths are after you, keeping tabs on your business by allegedly eavesdropping on your phone conversations and even WhatsApp chats.

Since GST was introduced in the country, there is not much collections of tax from eligible persons and there is tremendous pressure on the tax department officials to reach their targets. To get clues about tax evaders, tax officials, who are authorised to intercept devices, have swung into action of selected tax evaders, based on the data given at the time of GST certificates for the purpose of running their business establishments.

Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed as many as 10 central agencies, including the Income Tax department (Central Board of Director Taxes), for tapping phones.
These agencies fall under the Information Technology (IT) Acts such as  the Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information Rules, 2009.

“We do not indulge in random interception of communication devices of tax defaulters. Based on specific information on default of taxes, we track financial activities of defaulters and their auditors. Based on such information, we carried out searches on several Tollywood personalities, hotel management heads, real estate offices and others”, officials said.

GST officials make a list of defaulters?
Sources further stated as collections have been falling, senior officials have made a list of businessmen for taking steps to shore up revenue basing on the quarterly turnover of their business.

"They are doing it by listening in to the phone conversations," one official said.

Pressure on tax depts to reach their targets
Since GST was introduced in the country, there is not much collections of tax from eligible persons and there is tremendous pressure on the tax department officials to reach their targets. To get clues about evaders, officials, who are authorised to intercept devices, have swung into action of selected tax evaders, based on data provided at the time of issuing GST certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Goods and Service Tax
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp