Displaced MMD villagers try to block Telangana CM’s convoy

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Displaced villagers of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) tried to block Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy in Vemulawada temple on Monday to protest against inadequate compensation offered to people in some villages including Sankepalli Manuwada which were submerged after the construction of the dam. Displaced villagers along with BJP leaders tried to obstruct the CM’s convoy but the police immediately swung into action and took them away using force. The sudden development left police officials red faced.

For a few seconds, the Chief Minister’s convoy was stopped as the youths rushed to stop it. However, the police dragged them away and the convoy resumed its onward journey. At MMD bund, Manwada villagers gathered to meet Rao to request him for compensation for the remaining houses. Police prevented them from going ahead and sent them back.