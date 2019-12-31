‘Set up State Security panel in one month’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal secretaries to home Ravi Gupta (Telangana) and KRM Kishore Kumar (AP) appeared before the Telangana High Court on Monday in a suo moto contempt case relating to non-setting up of State Security Commission (SSC) and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) in their states. On earlier occasion, the Court asked the principal secretaries to appear in person for explanation in case the government fails to comply with its order on the issue.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, both the officers appeared before the High Court bench dealing with the suo moto contempt case against the state governments. On July 2 last year, the then division bench had directed the Telangana government to constitute ‘State Security Commission’ and ‘Police Complaints Authority’, as per the Supreme Court order, at the state and district levels in two months. When the state failed to adhere to the court directions, the High Court initiated suo moto contempt case against the State government.

In April 2017, the single judge while dealing with petitions filed challenging the action of the police officers in summoning them to their offices and illegally confining, directed both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to constitute the above, within three months. When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the two officers have sought some more time to constitute the above. Refusing to consider the plea to grant three months time, the bench granted one month time to both the governments, and posted the matter to February 3 for filing compliance report.