TSEC chief  hits out at Opposition parties

Nagi Reddy said that candidates can upload their nomination papers online, with the help of the  T-poll software.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:52 AM

Telangana Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy

Telangana Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the criticism of a few political parties for announcing the election schedule before deciding the reservation of wards, Telangana  State Election Commission (TSEC), Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy said that the decision was taken according to the new Telangana Municipal Act, 2019.  Addressing a press conference here today in connection with the polls to the Urban Local Bodies, TSEC Commissioner said this was the first time the TSEC had announced the election schedule instead of issuing the election notification.

“The schedule was announced as per the new Telangana Municipalities Act that was amended by the State a few months ago and urged Opposition parties not to cast aspersion on the TSEC in regard to the conduct of polls,” he said.He said if the TSEC had issued election notification on January 7, 2020, there would only be three days time to file the nomination papers. The schedule was issued with the consent of the State Government and as per new Telangana Municipal Act. Only after completing the reservation of wards and electoral rolls process, will the notification be issued, he said.

Nagi Reddy said that candidates can upload their nomination papers online, with the help of the  T-poll software. The software will enable the public to access the affidavits submitted by contestants. However,  the candidate has to submit an original nomination copy to the Returning Officer of the concerned ULBs.    TSEC has set January 4 as the date for publication of photo electoral rolls of all the wards of the 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations.  

