Saifabad police book retired IAS officers for misusing public funds

HYDERABAD: The Saifabad police on Thursday registered cases against former IAS and in-service IAS officers for allegedly misusing public funds by issuing government orders for paying legal counsels in AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case. Acting on court directions, police booked cases against retired IAS officer CVSK Sarma, the then chief secretary PK Mohanty and the then principal secretary P V Ramesh, who is now additional chief secretary in AP Chief Minister’s office.

According to police, AV Ramana, general secretary of Janata Dal (United) filed a private petition in the local court seeking directions to police to register cases against the retired and serving IAS officers for allegedly misusing government funds.

In 2014, CBI officials registered cases against several IAS officers in connection with Jagan’s alleged illegal assets case. In filing special leave petitions before the Supreme Court, the then government allowed the IAS officers to hire legal advisers to argue in the court on their behalf. Retired IAS officer CVSK Sharma allegedly got `7.50 lakh released from the government. The order was issued by the then chief secretary PK Mohanty and the file was cleared by the then principal secretary PV Ramesh.