Telangana Civil Supplies department receives Jute bags from West Bengal for paddy procurement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Civil Supplies department have received nearly 4.5 crores of the ordered 9 crore new jute bags, worth Rs 450 crore, towards procurement of paddy in this Kharif season, from the National Jute Board (NJB) Kolkata. “We can go ahead with the procurement until the last week of November,” said an officer. Under blockchain technology, each jute bag will get a unique QR Code. However, the procedure has not yet started. Blockchain technology is still only on paper, opined official requesting anonymity.