Despite economic slowdown, our growth still positive: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the State’s financial position is not completely negative even though the country is experiencing an economic slowdown. “The state did not slip into negative growth. Our growth is still positive,” Rao told reporters here on Saturday.

The chief minister said that in the last five years the growth of the state was 21 per cent and now the growth is five per cent. “There is a fall of 16 per cent. But still we have not registered negative growth,” Rao said.

He revealed that the transport sector, which registered a negative growth, due to the economic slowdown improved considerably in the last few days. Due to festivals and others, the sales of vehicles increased and the transport sector too now registering positive growth, Rao said.

Panel to study plastic ban

The state Cabinet decided to constitute a committee of senior officials to study and submit a report to the State government banning the plastic. Once the official committee gives its report, the government would take a decision on banning plastic.

The state Cabinet asked the Police Department to study how to reorganise the police set up in the newly-created districts, revenue division and mandals. The Cabinet decided to set up a special police station exclusively for Shamshabad International Airport.