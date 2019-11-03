Home States Telangana

Despite economic slowdown, our growth still positive: K Chandrasekhar Rao

The chief minister said that in the last five years the growth of the state was 21 per cent and now the growth is five per cent.

Published: 03rd November 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the State’s financial position is not completely negative even though the country is experiencing an economic slowdown. “The state did not slip into negative growth. Our growth is still positive,” Rao told reporters here on Saturday.

The chief minister said that in the last five years the growth of the state was 21 per cent and now the growth is five per cent. “There is a fall of 16 per cent. But still we have not registered negative growth,” Rao said.  

He revealed that the transport sector, which registered a negative growth, due to the economic slowdown improved considerably in the last few days. Due to festivals and others, the sales of vehicles increased and the transport sector too now registering positive growth, Rao said.

Panel to study plastic ban

The state Cabinet decided to constitute a committee of senior officials to study and submit a report to the State government banning the plastic. Once the official committee gives its report, the government would take a decision on banning plastic. 

The state Cabinet asked the Police Department to study how to reorganise the police set up in the newly-created districts, revenue division and mandals. The Cabinet decided to set up a special police station exclusively for Shamshabad International Airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana CM
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp