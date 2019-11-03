Telangana police working at behest of TRS government: Karimnagar BJP MP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Taking a dig at the state police force, Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the force is working on the behest of the ruling TRS and added that the police officials are doing ‘Gulamgiri’ for the government. He made these comments while reacting to the events that happened on Friday when the BJP leader was ‘attacked’ and arrested by the police after RTC driver N Babu’s funeral procession was diverted.

He also said that the way police manhandled him and the saffron party activists was objectionable.



The police personnel dragged some activists and they even kicked the ABVP activists, who are now hospitalised, the MP said.

Speaking to the media, he said that police in plain clothes took away RTC driver N Babu’s coffin. “Police who were wearing masks manhandled BJP activists. One of the police officers attacked me and then offered water me,” the BBP leader said.