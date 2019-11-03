Home States Telangana

Whatsapp snoopgate: Owaisi wants extent of government involvement revealed

Owaisi also asked Ravi Shankar Prasad whether it was true that five telecom service providers reportedly bought Pegasus.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad to come clean about the extent of the ‘knowledge/involvement’ of the government in the WhatsApp spyware fiasco. 

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@rsprasad You’ve mentioned that you are a sensitive person & you withdrew the statement about your ‘Box Office collections-economic slowdown’ gaffe. So, with all sensitivity, I want to ask: What is the extent of the government’s knowledge/involvement?”

Owaisi also asked Prasad whether it was true that five telecom service providers reportedly bought Pegasus. “Would you consider filing an FIR against WhatsApp to investigate further? Will you name the service providers so that an FIR can be registered against them?” he asked. 

Meanwhile, Owaisi also slammed the Central government which is reportedly going to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade deal with East Asian countries. 

Owaisi pointed out that traders and workers may lose their business because of this. 

