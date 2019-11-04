Telangana shocker: Unidentified man sets tahsildar on fire in her office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a tahsildar was set ablaze by an unknown person who entered her chambers on the pretext of talking to her at Abdullapurmet near here at about 1.30 p.m. on Monday, resulting in her death. The incident sent shivers across the revenue department.

Tahasildar Vijaya Reddy was in her office when the culprit went inside and spoke to her for some time. He then pulled out a bottle he brought along with him and sprinkled petrol over her and set her on fire.

Within seconds, she went up in flames. She tried to exit from her chamber but half-way through she collapsed and died on the spot.

As commotion ensued, the murderer escaped from the scene.

According to reports, the culprit whose identity is yet to be ascertained, came to Abdullapurmet Tahasildar office at about 1 pm when there was less crowd due to lunch break.

He had a conversation with the woman officer for around 30 minutes. The duo reportedly had an argument over the ownership of a parcel of the land following which he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

Following her cries for help, her driver and supporting staff came to her rescue, but it was too late. They too suffered severe burns and had to be shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Visuals of the victim charred in fire went viral soon after the incident.

On receipt of information, police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot.

The locals and revenue department staff gathered around her office, raising slogans for stringent punishment for the culprit, preventing the authorities from taking the body to the hospital for post mortem examination. The revenue employees shouted slogans demanding adequate protection to them.