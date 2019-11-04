Home States Telangana

With no collectorates, where does one go with grievances?

It is almost impossible for people in erstwhile Warangal district to get their grievances regarding public services sorted out.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

New collectorate building being constructed in Warangal Urban district

New collectorate building being constructed in Warangal Urban district. (Photo | Express)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: It is almost impossible for people in erstwhile Warangal district to get their grievances regarding public services sorted out. Why? Because, they have no idea where the s are located to pour in their concerns!

The major government offices in any district is usually situated in the collectorate. However, the six new collectorates sanctioned after the reorganisation of the erstwhile district are still under construction. In fact, works for some of them have not even been initiated yet.

At present, most of these government offices are functioning out of rented spaces. However, their addresses are not known to the public. Interestingly, even some of the government staff don’t know where many of the offices are.

After the reorganisation of the districts, the government had promised to construct an integrated collectorate with modern facilities to provide better services to citizens in their respective districts. The Roads & Buildings Department authorities were allotted the construction of the new collectorate complexes. Regardless, as the public has not been properly intimated about the addresses of the temporary offices, Warangal denizens don’t know where to go to pour in their grievances.

That being said, government officials working out of rented spaces claim there aren’t many facilities in their offices. Further, as the rents are not paid on time, they are forced to vacate their offices very often. Meanwhile, the owners of many private buildings are often reluctant to give out their spaces for government offices. New collectorate buildings are under construction in three districts, Warangal Urban, Jangaon and Bhupalpally. In Warangal Rural district, meanwhile, no land has been identified for a new collectorate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
grievances government office collectorate
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp