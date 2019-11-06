‘3 yrs experience not needed for junior civil judges’ posts’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving way for fresh law graduates to compete for junior civil judges posts, the High Court division bench on Tuesday held that three years experience is not required to apply for the said posts in view of the Supreme Court judgment in All India Judges’ association case. In the 2002 case, the Apex Court while accepting the recommendation of Justice Shetty Commission, has directed all the High Courts and State governments in the country to amend their rules so as to enable a fresh law graduate who may not even have put in three years of practice, to be eligible to compete and enter the judicial service.

The Court, however, recommended that a fresh recruit into the judicial service should be imparted training for not less than one year, preferably two years. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was allowing batch petitions filed seeking to declare clause 5 (2) (a) of the Telangana State Judicial Service Rules, 2017, made vide GO 59 dated July 15, 2017 issued by the State government, as ultra vires and illegal.

According to advocate Y Balaji, the clause III (a) of the notification issued on September 15, 2018 for filling 54 posts of junior civil judge is unconstitutional and violation of the SC verdict. As per the notification, advocates, who wants to appear for the said examination must have three years experience.