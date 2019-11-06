Home States Telangana

Residents call for cleaning drive in Secunderabad Cantt

The roads do not get cleaned regularly, and as a result, people end up disposing their waste on the roadside.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers cleaning the streets. (Photo | EPS /B P Deepu) | Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking cue from GHMC’s ongoing special drive Recyclothon -- to collect scrap and other disposable materials from citizens -- the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment area asked SCB officials to undertake similar drives for better waste management. Calling Recyclothon an inspiring step, the SCB officials claim that they are monitoring the results of GHMC’s drive to emulate the same under its limits.

“Waste menace is rising concern in SCB area. The roads do not get cleaned regularly, and as a result, people end up disposing their waste on the roadside. We are in dire need of sure drives, which will curb not just plastic pollution, but also help in waste management,” said a resident of ward 4, Shravan Kumar.

Another resident Malcolm Wolfe said that while the GHMC’s step was aimed in the right direction, the drive should not be limited to just 10 days. Speaking about SCB’s alleged lackadaisical approach, he said, “The residents of Secunderabad Cantonment need such drives, however, SCB officials are not taking the initiative. They should take a cue from the GHMC.”

The GHMC drive that began on November 3 collected more than 42.6 metric tonnes of scrap in two days. On November 5, the total collection from the six zones was 32.007 metric tonnes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Recyclothon Secunderabad Cantonment
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp