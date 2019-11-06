Revanth Reddy wants CBI probe into Telangana tahsildar Vijaya Reddy death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the brutal killing of tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that dispute over 500 acres of land, involving the ruling TRS leaders led to the killing of the revenue officer. Revanth demanded a CBI probe into the incident and a stringent action against all those behind the brutal murder of the woman tahsildar.

Revanth Reddy said that there was a lot of pressure from the ruling TRS people’s representatives with regard to a huge chunk of land under her jurisdiction. “This particular issue has led to attack on her,” he claimed.