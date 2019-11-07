Home States Telangana

Man who set Telangana tahsildar on fire succumbs to burns in Hyderabad's OGH

Suresh reportedly killed Vijaya after he suspected her of siding with those with whom his family had a land dispute in Gourelli village of Rangareddy district.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tahasildhar Vijaya Reddy was burt by Suresh of Goreli village in Nalgonda district in her office in Hayatnagar on Monday. | (Photo | EPS)

Tahasildhar Vijaya Reddy was burnt by Suresh of Goreli village in Nalgonda district in her office in Hayatnagar on Monday. | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kura Suresh, accused of setting woman tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy by setting on fire, died at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Thursday while undergoing treatment for burns which he sustained along with the victim.

Suresh went to tahsildar's office at Abdullapurmet near here on Monday, poured petrol over her and set her on fire. He and the officer's driver also came in contact with the flames. 

Though Vijaya died on the spot, Suresh suffered over 65 per cent burns and had been undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. 

His condition began deteriorating day after day and at about 3.30 pm on Thursday, the doctors declared him dead.

Reddy's driver Gurunatham succumbed on Tuesday.
 
Suresh reportedly killed Vijaya after he suspected her of siding with those with whom his family had a land dispute in Gourelli village of Rangareddy district.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana tahsildar murder Kura Suresh Abdullapurmet
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp