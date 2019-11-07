Man who set Telangana tahsildar on fire succumbs to burns in Hyderabad's OGH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kura Suresh, accused of setting woman tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy by setting on fire, died at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Thursday while undergoing treatment for burns which he sustained along with the victim.

Suresh went to tahsildar's office at Abdullapurmet near here on Monday, poured petrol over her and set her on fire. He and the officer's driver also came in contact with the flames.

Though Vijaya died on the spot, Suresh suffered over 65 per cent burns and had been undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

His condition began deteriorating day after day and at about 3.30 pm on Thursday, the doctors declared him dead.

Reddy's driver Gurunatham succumbed on Tuesday.



Suresh reportedly killed Vijaya after he suspected her of siding with those with whom his family had a land dispute in Gourelli village of Rangareddy district.

