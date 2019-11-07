‘Why should CJI Ranjan Gogoi get special retirement benefits?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the decision of the Guwahati High Court to provide post-retirement services to CJI Ranjan Gogoi. He tweeted, “Judges (Lordships) always made Government accountable and have ruled that former Chief Ministers will not be entitled to a Government house. But what is this? [sic]”

The resolution of the High Court includes providing a dedicated private secretary to look after the day-to-day requirements of the CJI, designating a grade-IV peon, a chauffeur-driven vehicle belonging to the HC and a nodal officer to coordinate with the private secretary.