Missing 14-year-old girl traced in Kurnool

On Tuesday the girl went to school, but did not return home. Later at night, her father lodged a police complaint.

Inquiries revealed that the kidnapper had trapped the girl under the guise of love and promised to marry her. (For representational purposes)

HYDERABAD:  Hayathnagar police solved the mysterious case of a missing 14-year-old girl and traced the girl. The girl who went to school, did not return home, forcing her parents to lodge a complaint. While investigating the case, police found that the girl was kidnapped by an unidentified man, who had been harassing her in the name of love.

On Tuesday the girl went to school, but did not return home. Later at night, her father lodged a police complaint. Soon teams swung into action and traced the girl and the alleged kidnapper’s location in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. The girl was rescued and brought to the city along with the kidnapper.

Inquiries revealed that the kidnapper had trapped the girl under the guise of love and promised to marry her. Police are investigating if the kidnapper had any other motive.

In another case, Saroornagar police have arrested a 22-year-old, who allegedly trapped a class X girl under the pretext of love and even extorted Rs 5 lakh from her, for his expenses. The accused Yasa Sumanth Reddy was working as a record assistant in the same school where the girl was studying.

He trapped the girl and allegedly blackmailed her to give the amount. Unable to bear the torture, the girl gave him Rs 5 lakh, that her parents had saved for a plot registration.

