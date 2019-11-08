Home States Telangana

Nizam’s kin seeks Centre’s help to claim share

In India vs Pakistan case, surrounding the 35 million pounds deposited in the NatWest Bank London, the British court has ruled in favour of India, and the funds will be released soon.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Princess Shafiya Sakina, the great granddaughter of Nizam VII, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, addressing a press meet in Hyderabad.

Princess Shafiya Sakina, the great granddaughter of Nizam VII, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, addressing a press meet in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Princess Shafiya Sakina, the great-granddaughter of the Nizam VII, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, urged the Government of India to take timely action and protect her rights to claim a share in the Hyderabad Funds Case. In India vs Pakistan case, surrounding the 35 million pounds deposited in the NatWest Bank London, the British court has ruled in favour of India, and the funds will be released soon.

However, Princess Sakina has alleged that the two princes, Mukarram Jah and Muffakham Jah, have misled the royal court of London during the pendency of the case by concealing the names of other beneficiaries, including her.

“They also concealed the name of Princess Ahmed Unissa, daughter of the Nizam. The Nizam’s jewellery was purchased by Government of India for Rs 218 crore, in which my grandfather Muazzam Jah Bahadur, Unissa Begum Shahzadi Pasha, and Basalath Jah Bahadur had a share of Rs 95 crore. After Unissa Begum’s death in 1985, her share went to her only brother, Muazzam Bahadur. Because both Unnisa Begum and her brother were issueless, the Rs 95 crore now belongs to Muazzam Jah Bahadur.

As per the trust deed dated March 29, 1951 Walashan Prince Muazzam Jah Bahadur’s Rs 95 crore corpus fund should have been divided among all his issues including me, she said at a press meet here on Thursday. Ruing about her social and financial situation, the princess said, “As a member of royal family, I should be residing in a palace but I am forced to reside in Hyderguda like an ordinary person.” 

Deprived of right to even live in a royal palace: Princess Shafiya

Ruing about her social and financial situation, princess Shafiya Sakina, the great-granddaughter of the Nizam VII said, “As a member of royal family, I should be residing in one of the palaces. However, Mukarram Jah Bahadur, Muffakham Jah Bahadur, Princess Asra, and other trustees have deprived me of even housing rights and I reside in my husband’s house in Hyderguda like an ordinary person”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawab Mir Osman
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp