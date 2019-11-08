Nizam’s kin seeks Centre’s help to claim share

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Princess Shafiya Sakina, the great-granddaughter of the Nizam VII, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, urged the Government of India to take timely action and protect her rights to claim a share in the Hyderabad Funds Case. In India vs Pakistan case, surrounding the 35 million pounds deposited in the NatWest Bank London, the British court has ruled in favour of India, and the funds will be released soon.



However, Princess Sakina has alleged that the two princes, Mukarram Jah and Muffakham Jah, have misled the royal court of London during the pendency of the case by concealing the names of other beneficiaries, including her.

“They also concealed the name of Princess Ahmed Unissa, daughter of the Nizam. The Nizam’s jewellery was purchased by Government of India for Rs 218 crore, in which my grandfather Muazzam Jah Bahadur, Unissa Begum Shahzadi Pasha, and Basalath Jah Bahadur had a share of Rs 95 crore. After Unissa Begum’s death in 1985, her share went to her only brother, Muazzam Bahadur. Because both Unnisa Begum and her brother were issueless, the Rs 95 crore now belongs to Muazzam Jah Bahadur.

As per the trust deed dated March 29, 1951 Walashan Prince Muazzam Jah Bahadur’s Rs 95 crore corpus fund should have been divided among all his issues including me, she said at a press meet here on Thursday. Ruing about her social and financial situation, the princess said, “As a member of royal family, I should be residing in a palace but I am forced to reside in Hyderguda like an ordinary person.”

Deprived of right to even live in a royal palace: Princess Shafiya



