Release Rs 47 crore, says HC; No funds to give, claims Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday once again requested the state government to reconsider its decision by releasing Rs 47 crore, as the first step for negotiations, to meet four minimum demands of the striking RTC employees and to build confidence between the parties concerned. “The State government has got the responsibility to mitigate grievances of the people,” the bench observed.

During the course of hearing, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the trade unions, told the court that the government was not ready for negotiations to resolve the issues pertaining to RTC employees.On the other hand, state advocate general BS Prasad has said that the state Chief Minister had thrice appealed to the striking employees to call off their strike and resume duties.

As for the release of Rs 47 crore, he said, “The government was already reeling under a financial debt of about Rs 30,000 crore which was raised to construct mammoth irrigation project in the interest of farming community. Hence, it was not possible to extend any financial support to the TSRTC.”

After hearing both sides, Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan said that though the State government claims that it has solved 80% of farmers’ woes, and the state has been very generous towards the farming community, it has taken an adamant stand on the release of meagre amount of Rs 47 crore to adhere to four minimum demands of the striking RTC employees. “Rs 47 crore would be a drop in an ocean when compared to Rs 30,000 crore debts,” he said.