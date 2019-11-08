Training programme for former woman manual scavengers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exposure-cum-training programme on rural livelihoods for women who left manual scavenging was organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), with the help of Janjagriti Aawahan Bahuuddeshiya Samiti from Nagpur here on Thursday.

A majority of the participants used to earn their livelihood either through contract jobs (cleaning) with the municipality or as daily wage labourers. A total of 17 women from Nagpur, along with their community leaders, were trained during the workshop.



The key objective of the programme was to expose the participants to a range of livelihood diversification opportunities available at the Rural Technology Park of NIRDPR and facilitate them to choose the entrepreneurship venture of their choice.

Dr Lakhan Singh, Assistant Professor and Course Director, Centre for Human Resource Development (CHRD), NIRDPR, said, “The participants need to be trained in different livelihood skills keeping in view the market demand for the same.”