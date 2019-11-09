Home States Telangana

Celebrating free meal scheme, Nizamabad people urge Kavitha to return to active politics

Published: 09th November 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: As the free meals programme at government hospitals launched by former MP K Kavitha for the benefit of patients’ attendants completed two years on Friday, the people of Nizamabad urged the TRS leader to break her silence and return to active politics.

The members of TRS and Telangana Jagruthi, which Kavitha heads, organised a special programme at the Government General Hospital here to mark the occasion. During the event, which was also attended by ZP chairman D Vittal Rao, Nizamabad MLA B Ganesh Gupta and former Mayor A Sujata, the refrain among the participants was that “Kavitha should return to active politics” for the benefit of people of the district.

“Kavithakka Raavali.. sevalu sagali (Sister Kavitha should come.. services should continue)”, they said in unison, asking her to once again play a key role in politics, especially with regard to development of Nizamabad constituency.  Two years ago, when she was representing the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, Kavitha started the free meals programme, with the sole aim of providing free meals to the attendants of patients at the Government General Hospital (GGH), and commendably, since its inception, money for the programme has been coming from her personal funds.

At GGH alone, around 1,000 people are served free meals on a daily basis. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ganesh Gupta said that the free meal programme was first started at the GGH and later it was extended to the Armoor and Bodhan government hospitals and Nizamabad District Central Library.

“Every day more than 2,000 people are benefiting from this programme,” he said. Stating that Kavitha played a key role in the development of Nizamabad, Vittal Rao said that Kavitha will continue to serve the people.

Meanwhile, an attendant of one of the patients at the GGH said, “We are praying for Kavitha’s bright future in politics. We want her to take up some post in the government and serve the people. People of Nizamabad district are looking forward to her return to active politics.”

