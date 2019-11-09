Congress reiterates support to RTC staff, urges cadre to join ‘Million March’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the TPCC will continue to support the TSRTC employees in their battle for rightful demands, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is acting like a dictator towards the striking workers.



He appealed the TPCC cadres to participate in “Million March”, which is scheduled for Saturday. Earlier in the day, Congress Charminar constituency in-charge Venkatesh reportedly suffered a fracture when the police tried to arrest him as the party took out a rally.

Complaint to Governor:

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by AICC in-charge RC Khuntia, met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a representation, complaining about the way the party leaders are being treated by the state government.



“The Congressmen are not even allowed to come out of the Gandhi Bhawan. This is so undemocratic and illegal,” Khuntia said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said “An autocratic government is ruling the state, suppressing the Constitutional rights, including the freedom of speech.”