Piramal Group flouts eco norms, fined Rs 8.3 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sum of Rs 8.3 crore as ‘environmental compensation’ is to be levied on the pharmaceutical giant Piramal Enterprises for violation of environmental norms, recommended the joint committee of scientists from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT Madras, that conducted an inspection in and around the company’s unit in Digwal, Sangareddy district following allegations of pollution.

The joint committee also conducted inspections at the units of meat exporting firm Frigerio Conserva Allana and fined it Rs 1.74 crore and also the solvent extraction oil unit, Shree Siddhi Vinayaka Agre Extractions Ltd, fining it Rs 14.2 lakh.

The committee was formed following the directions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier this year, as part of hearing of a petition filed by K Laxma Reddy, a resident of Sangareddy, alleging violation of environmental norms and causing of pollution by the units.

The NGT had directed the joint committee to uphold the ‘polluter pays’ principle and decide upon an amount, based on pre-decided formula, to calculate the environmental compensation. The inspections were conducted in September this year.

In its report, the joint committee mentions that the major violation found in case of Piramal Enterprises was the non-compliance regarding the lining of rainwater collection pits in its unit. Common chemical compounds were detected in the industrial effluent from the company, the pits and the groundwater, indicating that the company contaminated the groundwater with its effluents.



The period of this violation was for over a period of close to four years, from March 2015 when it was detected for the first time, till January 2019 - a span of 1,386 days. Using a set formula to calculate environmental compensation, the joint committee decided to impose a fine of Rs 60,000 per day for the 1,386 days.

