Telangana mechanic on a green mission

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pulle Satyanarayana is a mechanic who works with the Karimnagar RTC depot. But apart from his regular work at the depot’s workshop, Satyanarayana has had another job which he has attended to with great passion.



Every morning, he appears on his TVS Champ moped, armed with water can, crowbar, basket, and spade, all to help him plant saplings.

In the past four years, Satyanarayana has planted at least 50,000 saplings at various locations in Karimnagar city, including Satavahana University, railway station, and the bus stands. Among the 50,000 saplings, 40,000 have been protected while several have grown into huge, shady trees giving a relief to the city’s increasingly urban landscape.

This environment-lover has also been motivating many organisations and students to plant more trees and make our cities greener. He not only plants the saplings, but also waters them during the summer season using water cans, which he fills from public taps and borewells.

He has also procured at least six water pipes for the purpose of watering the saplings. As he is presently participating in the RTC strike, he has had a lot more time to spend on his green activities.



Satyanarayana stated that he was happy to see several organisations and people come forward to support his mission. Although initially, both his family members and the RTC staff, had not been very supportive, he says they appreciate his efforts now. He acquires his saplings from the local nursery and distributes them to required households.

“The saplings that I had planted during my childhood have now grown into big trees. I thought that I had done a small contribution. But when I realised those trees were not enough to give life to many, I was motivated to do more,” he said.