Home States Telangana

Beaten up in the very state I fought for, claims Telangana RTC driver

Another driver, Ramulu, working with the Kukatpally RTC depot was also seen profusely bleeding from his leg after he received a brutal blow from the police.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer raining down blows on a protester with a baton

A police officer raining down blows on a protester with a baton

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An RTC driver from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s constituency of Gajwel, Ravinder Goud, had to be admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday after he received severe blows to his back and knees during the police lathi charge at the Chalo Tank Bund protests on Saturday. After he was rendered unable to walk, Goud was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital and is presently recovering there. 

Another driver, Ramulu, working with the Kukatpally RTC depot was also seen profusely bleeding from his leg after he received a brutal blow from the police. “I never thought I would have to see this day. I participated in the Telangana Statehood agitation and now I am getting beaten up in my own State,” said Ramulu, as he showed his wounds. 

Several other protesters, including women employees of the TSRTC, were seen bleeding from their noses and receiving medical help on the spot. However, it was not just the protesters who received injuries in the clashes. In an official statement, the police revealed that at least six police officials of various ranks were injured in the stone-pelting by protesters.

According to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, the injured officers are — Chikkadapally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar, Quick Action Team Constable Raju, Sub Inspector M Sekhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramachander, ACP Ratnam and Saifabad Inspector Saidireddy. 

“We have gotten hold of the CCTV footage from where the incidents occurred. We will identify the miscreants and register criminal cases against them,” the commissioner stated. He further clarified that the city police had denied permission to the TSRTC JAC for conducting the protest on Tank Bund.

TAGS
TSRTC K Chandrashekar Rao
