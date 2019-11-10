Home States Telangana

Chalo Tank Bund protest: Blood spills on day 36 in Telangana

It must not have been an easy task to shatter the barricades and get past the police bandobast deployed at the protest site.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A woman protester bleeding profusely after being injured during the police lathi charge

A woman protester bleeding profusely after being injured during the police lathi charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dramatic sight of an angry mob pelting stones at police personnel, the horrific sounds of police lathis being lunged at protestors and the ubiquitous stench of tear gas bombs marked TSRTC JAC’s ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest on Saturday.

The agitation’s resemblance to the violent protests during the Telangana Statehood agitation before 2014 was uncanny. According to data released by the police, around 2,500 protesters were picked up and detained from various parts of the city even before they could get to Tank Bund. 

Needless to say, it must not have been an easy task to shatter the barricades and get past the police bandobast deployed at the protest site. However, groups of angry protesters kept swarming in from various corners of the areas surrounding Tank Bund in an attempt to hoodwink the police. They tried to get to the protest site from three major junctions, namely the NTR Circle, Basheerbagh and Lower Tank Bund. 

Protesters breaching a barricade set up by the police.

The first line of protestors came in around 1 pm via the NTR circle, where the least number of police personnel was deployed. They then made a run for Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue. However, they were stopped by the police before they could reach the statue. Even as police were engaging with them, a different group of protestors barged into the site via Basheerbagh, splitting the core force’s attention. Another group headed towards Hussainsagar in a bid to distract the forces. 

Employing these tactics throughout the day, protestors tried to manoeuvre through the concertina wires, heavy police force, and metal barricades. In fact, every time the personnel attempted to grab protestors and push them into detaining vans, bands of women protestors shielded them, and threw themselves on the ground, sloganeering. With Hyderabad police having very negligible women workforce in uniform, it proved a tough task for them to control the women protesters. 

Over two hours into the protest, the number of agitators swelled so much that the police had to resort to excessive use of baton power to control them. Soon, hundreds of protesters dared the lathis, while others began pelting stones at the police. Following this, the police brought out their Vajra vehicles and initiated the firing of tear gas bombs to disperse the crowds towards the AV College. 

Plain speak

They (govt) have no other option but to arrest us workers to dissuade our protest. This is the compulsion they have. But our workers came in large numbers and made this protest a success
Ashwathama Reddy, JAC convenor

Despite deploying a large contingent of security, protestors were able to reach Tank Bund. This a moral victory for RTC workers. Congress will continue to support the protesting workers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP leader

While the government has refused to listen to our requests, it is now instigating the police force against us. "What is the meaning of this insensitive bashing of the protesters?" Woman protester asked a senior police officer

Congress irked by preventive arrests

Congress leaders have taken a strong objection at being arrested before every agitation in Telangana and alleged that the govt was preventing them from registering their protest on purpose. The party will meet the Home Minister and DGP and lodge a complaint regarding preventive arrests

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chalo Tank Bund Telangana TSRTC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp