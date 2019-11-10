‘New education bill set to allow US varsities in Telangana’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government is all set to welcome foreign universities once the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, 2019, is adopted in the Parliament during the forthcoming Winter session.



B Vinod Kumar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman on Friday met Amit Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India in Washington DC regarding the proposal to allow American universities in the state and the development of IT sector.

The State Planning Board Vice-Chairman stated that the Centre would enact a new Education Bill in the forthcoming session of the Parliament, lifting the ban on the entry of foreign universities into the country.



He assured the Deputy Chief of Mission that the State was suitable to set up foreign universities and sought his cooperation for top universities in USA to open their centres in the state. He also stated that Telangana had invited entrepreneurs among NRIs to invest in IT and pharma sectors in the State.

Vinod Kumar also met with Nisha Desai Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, where he discussed an action plan to set up pharma and IT industries in the State. In the wake of the new Insurance Bill to be enacted in the winter session of the Parliament, he also discussed the State’s plans in the insurance sector with the members of the council.