Telangana farmer suicide rate 3rd highest in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the third-highest number of suicides committed by farmers —with 632 cases — in the country after Maharashtra with 2,550 cases, and Karnataka with 1,212 cases, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report for the year 2016. The report was released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Saturday.

According to the report, 490 farmers cultivating their own land and 142 farmers cultivating leased land committed suicide in the year 2016, of which 563 farmers were men and 69 were women.

Telangana also recorded 13 suicides committed by people employed as agricultural labourers. The provisional data on farmer suicides for 2016 based on the NCRB report was presented in the Lok Sabha last year.

ALSO READ : Andhra Pradesh saw sharp rise in farm suicides in 2016, fourth in country

When compared to the year 2015, the number of farmer suicides decreased in Telangana by almost half. As per the 2015 ADSI report, 1,358 farmers suicides was recorded in that year. However, the fall is not as drastic when compared to 2014, when the State recorded 898 incidents of farmer suicides.

As per the 2016 report, the country recorded 6,265 suicides of farmers and 5,082 suicides of agricultural labourers.

Depressing figures