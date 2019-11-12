Home States Telangana

Following murder of tahsildar, revenue employees in Telangana plan protests

The Revenue Employes’ JAC has decided to go on a 3-day pen-down strike and boycott land administration work.

V Lachi Reddy, president of Deputy Collector’s Association, speaking at the round table conference of revenue employees in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following the murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy, revenue employees are getting ready to mount pressure on the government by planning a slew of protests. The revenue employees JAC have announced a three-day pen down strike and boycott of  land administration works in a round table on ‘Vijaya Reddy’s murder- future course of action’ held here at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Monday.

They passed resolutions demanding the government to provide security to the revenue employees and relieve them from land administration duties in the wake of recent threat calls, failing which they said that they would stage protests. They have decided to go on ‘pen down’ strike for three days from November 13 to 15. On November 15, a ‘Vanta Varpu’ programme would be organised following which they have decided to boycott land administration works. From November 16 to 22, regional meetings in the districts, and a ‘Revenue Simha Garjana meeting in Hyderabad would be held.

The round table conference was attended by the Revenue Employees’ JAC comprising village revenue assistants (VRA), village revenue officers (VRO), tahsildars, deputy collectors’ associations, teachers unions, and workers unions.

V Lachi Reddy, president of Deputy Collectors’ Association, who chaired the round table conference said, “There is a hate campaign going around against the revenue department in a bid to make it toothless.  The mess behind the land issues is due to technical glitches and confusion in the existing laws,’’ he said.

Extending support to the revenue employees, TSRTC JAC leader Thomas Reddy said, “We were good in 60 years of Andhra regime, but not in the six-year rule of Telangana. The government is attacking one department after one,” he said. Telangana teachers unions also expressed their dissatisfaction over the approach towards revenue and TSRTC workers.

