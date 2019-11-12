Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC strike: We will save TSRTC, says TRS leader B Vinod Kumar to NRIs

Meanwhile, the NRIs based in London also held a unique video conferencing event with key leaders of Congress, BJP and TSRTC JAC to show their support to the striking RTC employees.

Boianapalli Vinod Kumar

B Vinod Kumar (Photo| Facebook/ Boianapalli Vinod Kumar)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After receiving support from various political parties and other organisations, the striking TSRTC employees now seems to have got a global platform. Several NRIs, holding placards which read “Save RTC”, questioned TRS leader and State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on the government’s tough stand on the issue even as he was making a speech at an event organised by the Telangana Development Forum in Washington DC.

Interestingly, Congress party’s Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy too was present on the dais. A video of the event, which is now doing the rounds on social media, shows Vinod Kumar trying to pacify the agitators, saying: “We are going to save RTC. Okay fine? We will save RTC. Okay!”

As the crowd refused to budge, the TRS leader was then heard saying, “Please sit down, please have a seat. The government will do its best to save RTC.” Soon, a minor scuffle broke out between the supporters of TRS and the protestors. 

Support from London

Meanwhile, the NRIs based in London also held a unique video conferencing event with key leaders of Congress, BJP and TSRTC JAC to show their support to the striking RTC employees. 
 

