Tired of harassment, parents set drunkard son ablaze in Telangana

Fed up with his habits and harassment for money, the couple tied their son, poured petrol and set him afire.

Published: 12th November 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 11:50 PM

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a horrific act, a couple burnt alive their drunkard son in Telangana's Warangal Rural district on Tuesday, police said.

Fed up with his habits and harassment for money, K. Prabhakar and Vimala tied up K. Mahesh Chandra, 42, poured petrol and set him afire.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night at Musthayalapalli village in Warangal Rural district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

According to police, Mahesh was habitual alcoholic and unable to bear his harassment, his wife had gone to her parents' house two months ago. Since then, he had started harassing his parents for money. Villagers said he was even beating them up.

Mahesh, father of a son and a daughter, came drunk on Tuesday night and started beating his parents. Unable to bear this treatment any longer, they tied him to a pole and burnt him alive.

Mahesh, who was working as a clerk in Warangal Agriculture Market, died on the spot. Policemen from Damera rushed to the village and shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and arrested Mahesh's parents.

