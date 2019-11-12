Vexed with revenue officials, Telangana farmer tries to set himself ablaze

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In yet another incident of a farmer attempting suicide due to the apathy of the revenue department officials, C Venkatesh, a native of Gummadavelli village of Lingala Ghanpur Mandal in Jangaon, tried to immolate himself at the district collectorate on Monday.

Before dousing himself with petrol, the farmer alleged that the mandal revenue officer (MRO) had repeatedly failed to register a one acre plot, that he had been cultivating for long, in his name during the recently held Land Record Updation programme.

Apart from repeated representations for the revenue officials, Venkatesh had also filed a grievance with the district collector during many Praja Vani programmes, but to no avail.

On Monday, as yet another Praja Vani programme was being held, he tried to set himself ablaze in protest. Following the incident, the district collector assured action against the revenue officials. The police immediately rescue the man and foiled his suicide bid. He was then taken for a counselling session and handed over to his family.

