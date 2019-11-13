Home States Telangana

16-year-old girl raped by two youngsters

Published: 13th November 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of violence against women, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youngsters in Vikarabad district on Monday. The accused persons offered a lift to the victim, and later, raped her one after the other in two different locations, said police.

The accused Shekar and Naresh have been detained for questioning. According to police, the girl hailing from Somanagurthi village is studying first year Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW) course at Parigi. She was walking towards her college when the accused, who were on a bike, approached her and offered to drop her at the college. She obliged to go with them.

Instead of taking her to the college, they took her to a village near Parigi. Shekar allegedly raped her in a cotton field. Later, they took her to another village near Vikarabad, where Naresh also raped her. They then abandoned her in Parigi town and fled the spot.
The girl approached police with her parents and lodged a complaint against the duo.

