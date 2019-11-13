Noose tightens as EPFO issues notice to RTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The noose is further tightening around the TSRTC with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issuing a prosecution notice for failing to obtain Provident Fund code though it had it been incorporated as a separate entity.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Vipin Kumar Sharma said in the notice that the corporation did not comply with the provisions of EPF and Miscellaneous Act, 1952, and the schemes framed there under, since its formation as a new entity.

The EPF regional commissioner asked the TSRTC chairman and managing director to show cause as to why penal action should not be initiated against it for failure in compliance, defaulting in remittances of PF contributions and non-remittance of employees’ share of PF contribution for the period from the date of the inception of the corporation till date.

The notice, dated November 8, allowed 15 days’ time to the corporation to reply to the show cause notice, failing which relevant legal actions will be initiated against it without any further notice.