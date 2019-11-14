Deceased Telangana Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s driver’s widow to get pension

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Suryapet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Mohan Rao directed the Garidepally mandal tahsildar to issue widow pension to K Soundarya, wife of Abdullapurmet mandal tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s driver, K Gurunatham.

Gurunatham had tried to rescue Reddy after she was set ablaze on November 4th, and died on November 5th at Hyderabad after undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

Villagers from Velidanda village in Garidepally mandal, where Soundarya lives, had submitted a memorandum to the Suryapeta RDO to sanction the pension, compensation under Apathbandhu scheme and allot lands for cultivation.