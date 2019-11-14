Ex-IAS officer Chandramowli passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former IAS officer V Chandramowli (82) passed away here on Wednesday, due to old age. A 1962-batch officer, he served in various capacities in the united Andhra Pradesh government. He retired in 1995 as special chief secretary of Industries Department. Born in November 1937, Chandramowli worked as Kadapa district Collector in 1972-73.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled the death.

“He served with distinction as secretary of the United AP. He is known for his forthrightness and integrity,” the Governor said in a message.