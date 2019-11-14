Home States Telangana

Internal squabbles to the fore in AIMIM

During a recent meeting, Asaduddin Owaisi reportedly issued a stern warning to his party men and asked them to resolve all issues among themselves before the municipal polls get underway.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Of late, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been facing internal squabbles.

In fact, the situation has become so serious that party chief Asaduddin Owaisi had to issue a stern warning to his party men, asking them to resolve the issue before the civic polls get underway. 

According to sources, booth level presidents of the Hyderabad-based party do not see eye to eye with local AIMIM corporators, which has been leading to friction between them.

For instance, recently an altercation occurred between a corporator and a booth level party official in Karimnagar, which reportedly turned violent. 

Owaisi raised the issue during a recent meeting with the party workers and said, “Resolve your internal squabbles wherever they are going on.

"Within one week I want to hear good news.” Owaisi urged his party members to sit down with district presidents and resolve the issues. “If not, I would be forced to take matters into my own hands,” he warned.

After that, the Hyderabad MP said, efforts should be made to choose candidates for the upcoming civic body elections. “Do not choose people who are familiar to you, are from your group but choose those who can win, and can help the public. When the issues are resolved, it would be easier for you to get what you want -- be it Deputy Mayor or Mayor,” he said. 

In 2014, the AIMIM put up an impressive fight from the Adilabad, Nirmal, Tandur and Bhainsa municipalities and from the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. As of now, the party is looking to contest from the Nizamabad, Aadilabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy — places where there is a substantial minority population. 

