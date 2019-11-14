Home States Telangana

TSMC issues notice to GHMC over bad roads

Azmath Jaffery, a resident, filed complaints with the TSMC and the police a few weeks ago, holding the corporation responsible for the bad roads in the city.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:36 AM

File photo of GHMC workers filling potholes on Road No. 10, Jubliee Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) south zone commissioner over the accidents that have been occurring in the city due to poor road conditions. 

According to information, the commission decided to serve a notice on the GHMC after one city resident, Azmath Jaffery, filed complaints with the TSMC and the police a few weeks ago, holding the corporation responsible for the bad roads in the city, due to which he too met with a road accident recently. 

In the notice issued to B Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, Charminar Zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the commission urged him to take immediate action regarding the bad roads in the city and the potholes on Noorkhan Bazar-Balshetty Kheth road. 
 

