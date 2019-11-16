TRS infighting to the fore ahead of municipal polls in Telangana

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: In a major embarrassment for the ruling TRS party, the simmering infighting in the TRS party, involving MLAs B Krishna Mohan Reddy of Gadwal and VM Abraham of Alampur -- has finally erupted into a major controversy on Thursday.

The two MLAs have been at loggerheads over allotment of tickets for the upcoming municipal elections. Krishna Mohan Reddy has reportedly been demanding that B-forms be given to his followers to contest from the Aiza and Alampur municipalities.

During a meeting with party workers in Aiza on Thursday, Abraham has reportedly told his followers that he is being pressurised by Krishna Mohan Reddy to give B-forms to his own men. “It is my prerogative to give B-forms to those who deserve. He has no business to interfere,” he said. The Alampur MLA also claimed that Krishna Mohan Reddy has even threatened him over the phone.