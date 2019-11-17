KCR names Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as chairman of farmers’ committee

Home States Telangana

Published: 17th November 2019 10:56 AM

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Palla Rajeswara Reddy meets CM K Chandrasekhar Rao after being named as chairman of Farmers Coordination Committee, at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has named MLC and TRS party State general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as the president of State-level Farmers Coordination Committee (Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi). The chief minister on Saturday instructed the officials concerned to speed up the appointment process. 

Rao also disclosed that the members of the farmers' coordination committee would also be appointed shortly. He added that by June next year, the committee will be strengthened from village to State levels. Once the Rythu Samithis are formed at all levels, farmers in the State will become a formidable force, said Rao. He also directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of farmers’ dais (Rythu Vedika) in all the agriculture clusters in the State.

Further, Rao is of the firm view that the farmers’ coordination committees should be made an organisation that will help farmers throughout the process of cultivation — from the sowing of seeds to getting them the minimum support price for their produce. The chief minister will conduct a high-level review meeting in three to four days to discuss the strengthening of the committees and other farming-related concerns.
Palla thanks chief minister

Meanwhile, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who met the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, thanked him for naming him as the Rythu Samithi chief. Rao told Palla that he should be available to farmers at all times and ensure that the panels  function effectively.

It may be recalled that the Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi president post fell vacant following the resignation of its maiden president Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who is now the Legislative Council chairman. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is a loyalist of K Chandrasekhar Rao and was the party in-charge for the Huzurnagar Assembly bypolls. The TRS won for the first time in Huzurnagar, which was considered a Congress bastion until then.

Rajeshwar Reddy, aged 54, was a student of Osmania University. He has a doctorate in Physics. He entered active politics in 2004 and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Nalgonda for the TRS party. He, however, lost the elections. Later, he was elected as an MLC from Graduates constituency in 2015. At present, he is a government whip. 

