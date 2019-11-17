Home States Telangana

Water supply stopped for 2,400 villages in 3 Telangana districts

With the Singur water expected to exhaust in the next two months, residents of erstwhile Medak have begun to feel the upcoming water crisis already.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: With the Singur water expected to exhaust in the next two months, residents of erstwhile Medak have begun to feel the upcoming water crisis already. The government has decided to suspend the supply of water under Mission Bhagiratha scheme to rural areas of Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. 
With the municipal elections round the corner, locals allege that the decision to cut the supply of rural areas was done to not invite flak from the urban areas.

Narayankhed division Mission Bhagiratha Deputy EE P Narender said that water level in Singur project has reached dead storage levels thus the water supply through the mission has been suspended for 415 villages in Sangareddy, 873 villages in Medak, and 1,250 villages in Kamareddy. 
The water available in the project would only be sufficient for the next two months if supplied through the mission. The EE added that water is being supplied to rural areas through transportation and agriculture borewells. 

Speaking to Express on the condition of anonymity, a Mission Bhagiratha official said that the decision regarding supply of water to villages can only be taken at the chief minister’s level.
 In the past Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy district officials used to supply 220 million liters of water everyday. Currently, 20 million liters of drinking water is being supplied to Sangareddy, once every two days. 

N’bad, Kamareddy dists to rely on Nizam Sagar water during summer

As the water level in the Singur reservoir hits rock bottom, several areas in erstwhile Nizamabad district that used to receive drinking water from the reservoir under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme are now reeling under severe water shortage. Officials are now discussing the possibility of using water from Nizam Sagar to meet the requirements during summer. Though the heavy monsoon rains did not increase the Singur reservoir levels, Nizam Sagar received heavy inflows, due to which it currently holds around four tmcft of water, as against its total capacity of 17 tmcft

